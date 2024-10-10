Songwriter's Series at McLemore - Raul Malo

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Raul Malo

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsors Land Rover Chattanooga & FirstBank.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Raul Malo

Raul Malo is the incomparable frontman of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks, and the sole writer of many of their songs. His free-wheeling, swaggering style seamlessly blends neotraditional country, rock ‘n roll, and Latin rhythmic fervor, and prominently features his lush, soaring baritone. His compositional craftsmanship includes progressive and timeless hits like “Here Comes the Rain,” “What a Crying Shame”, “Dance the Night Away”, “Back in Your Arms Again” and “All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down.” From his earliest days, when his raucous sound broke ground at the punk clubs on Miami Beach, to fronting the Mavericks over three decades of acclaimed touring and recording, Malo has demonstrated an unfailing skill for getting people to groove.