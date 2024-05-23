Songwriter's Series With Patrick Davis

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Patrick Davis

Join us for an evening of music at McLemore’s 4th Annual Songwriter’s Series. Located atop Lookout Mountain, enjoy the sounds of critically acclaimed artists in a breathtaking setting. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options.

The series is made possible by presenting sponsor Land Rover Chattanooga.

The event is all ages and open to the public. Rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable.

Patrick Davis

A mainstay of contemporary American roots music, Patrick Davis has spent two decades leaving his mark onstage, on record, and in the writing room. He’s a critically acclaimed solo artist. A road warrior. Founder of music festivals like Songwriters in Paradise. Most importantly, Davis has established himself as a prolific songwriter, penning tunes for his own albums and icons like Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett. With Carolina When I Die, he reintroduces himself as a Southern storyteller and classic craftsman. It’s a modern-day album steeped in the timeless sounds of his influences: the smooth soul of Ray Charles, the heartland folk-rock of Jackson Browne, the nuanced country of Lyle Lovett, and the big-band bombast of Joe Cocker & Mad Dogs & Englishmen. Tying those sounds together is a versatile musician who, having already established himself as a hit songwriter for others, is rededicating himself to his own records. Carolina When I Die may be the fifth full-length release of Davis’ catalog, but it marks a new beginning, too.