Songwriters Richard Daigle & Blake Worthington at Redbud

× Expand Blake Worthington Show Poster

Songwriters Richard Daigle & Blake Worthington perform live at Redbud on April 19, 2024, 7pm doors, 8pm show, 21+ (minors w/legal guardian), $8 presale, $10 door

Come enjoy a great night of live music with two Chattanooga based singer songwriters, Richard Daigle and Blake Worthington. Richard and Blake will be sharing original songs, stories and more. If you like listening room music and are a fan of artists such as John Prine, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan then this show is for you.