Songwriters Stage is a competition series consisting of four preliminary rounds with two winners each and a finale with two grand winners. The four preliminary rounds are on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of January-February at the Gate 11 Distillery, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo, and the finale on March 3rd at the new Camp House (806 E 12th St.) Cover charge is $5- for Preliminary rounds and $10- at finale.

For rules and entry form go to: www.chattown.net