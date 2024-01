× Expand XCeed Events Event Poster

Get ready to dance the night away with an incredible live performance by Janir Sanchez y Su Sonora Cumbia. Then DJ Mike Arana, a pillar in the salsa and bachata scene in Atlanta, will keep the classics playing all night long. Jesse Ramos from G2G Salsa will be giving a free salsa class to kick off the night. Tacos, beer, cocktails, and hooka for sale! This type of event doesn't happen often in Chattanooga. You don't wanna miss it!