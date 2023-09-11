Sounds of Healing: Empowering Lives Through Suicide Prevention

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $10

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music as we come together to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention. “Sounds of Healing: Empowering Lives Through Suicide Prevention” is an inspiring event taking place during Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, dedicated to spreading a message of hope, compassion, and resilience for youth in the Greater Chattanooga Community.

This benefit concert aims to shine a spotlight on the important work Be The Change Youth Initiative is doing in our community. Through the universal language of music, we seek to create a safe space where emotions can be expressed, connections can be formed, and lives can be positively impacted.

This event will have a little bit of everything: Music, Speakers, a Youth Panel Discussion… and a way for YOU to become a part of the solution to ending youth suicide in our community. The evening is also about fostering understanding and providing resources. Organizations dedicated to suicide prevention will be present, offering information, support, and guidance to those in need. Community leaders, mental health professionals, and advocates will also share their stories, spreading awareness and emphasizing the importance of early intervention, destigmatization, and building resilient communities.

By attending this event, you become an agent of change, amplifying the message that every life is valuable and that there is always hope. Come be a part of this momentous occasion as we celebrate the strength of the human spirit and work towards a COMMUNITY where mental wellness and suicide prevention are at the forefront. Let the music unite us, uplift us, and ignite a flame of hope that will resonate far beyond the concert walls. Together, we can make a difference and save lives.

Presented by the Be The Change Collective, consisting of performances by Anna Baldree, In the Company of Wolves, Sam Steadman, and Waxing and Waning.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
