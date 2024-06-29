× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/sourdough-101-focaccia-in-person-class bread

Learn the ancient traditions of sourdough bread making from beginning to end. This class will teach you everything you need to know about maintaining and baking with sourdough and leave you feeling confident to continue your own sourdough journey at home.

Participants will learn how to make a beginner-friendly focaccia bread and leave with their own starter and dough to bake at home. Please note: This class is demonstration style.

About the teacher:

Lexxie Zidan is the owner of Cultured Crumb Co. a locally-owned sourdough micro-bakery in Chattanooga, TN. Her sourdough journey began in 2022 when a neighbor gifted her a small starter and she never looked back. She has a passion for providing others with nourishing gut-friendly bakes and teaching others ancient baking traditions. When she’s not working you can find her trying new local restaurants with her husband, reading, or developing new sourdough recipes.