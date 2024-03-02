Sourdough Bread 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn to make delicious and nutritious sourdough bread at home. This class will cover every step of maintaining a sourdough starter and making a beginner friendly sandwich style sourdough bread.

Participants will leave with their own sourdough starter, instructions for how to keep it alive, and a small recipe book to use at home.

About the instructor:

Jordan Jones works as an independent financial advisor with a focus on retirement planning. She helps her clients reach their retirement goals through prudent investing practices in line with their lifestyle risk tolerance and unique family situations. She spends the rest of her time cooking, sewing clothes, and gardening. She lives in Hixson with her husband and baby boy.

Info

