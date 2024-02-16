South American Reds Wine Tasting: Malbec & Beyond - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Explore the diverse flavors of iconic Malbec and discover hidden gems from this rich wine region. Elevate your palate with an evening of sophistication and discovery, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of South American wine culture.

Please note: Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructors:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines, 100% Italiano. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.

Agatha Broyles found the wine route by way of running bar programs around Chattanooga, so she knows her way around a cocktail too! When she's not exploring wineries in Spain or Portugal, you might find her visiting family in Brazil or hanging out with her husband, puppy, and bird.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - South American Reds Wine Tasting: Malbec & Beyond - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - South American Reds Wine Tasting: Malbec & Beyond - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - South American Reds Wine Tasting: Malbec & Beyond - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - South American Reds Wine Tasting: Malbec & Beyond - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-16 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 5, 2024

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours