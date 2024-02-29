Southern Adventist University to Host "Hyve Creators 2024"

× Expand Staff Photographer Hyve Creators

The School of Business BringIT team is pleased to host “Hyve Creators 2024,” an Adventist entrepreneurship event in partnership with Hyve International. Learn about combining mission, innovation, and entrepreneurship from some of the finest entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators in Adventism. The conference will include workshops, keynotes, testimonies, booths, a Lion’s Den pitch competition on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center, and lots of networking! New this year, the inaugural National Student Pitch Competition will feature top student entrepreneurs from four Adventist universities vying for a $10,000 grand prize as they showcase their entrepreneurial drive and creativity. To register and find lodging, visit southern.edu/hyve.