Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
the Bethlehem Center
The Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
The Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is the Bethlehem Center’s annual celebration of freedom. The Beth invites you to join us at The Bethlehem Center for local vendor booths, music, and food. It is a celebration open to all of Chattanooga and we would love for you to join us
