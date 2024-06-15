Southside Juneteenth Jubilee

to

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

The Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is the Bethlehem Center’s annual celebration of freedom. The Beth invites you to join us at The Bethlehem Center for local vendor booths, music, and food. It is a celebration open to all of Chattanooga and we would love for you to join us

Info

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Politics & Activism
to
Google Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2024-06-15 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2024-06-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2024-06-15 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2024-06-15 13:00:00 ical