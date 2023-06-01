Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in IMAX!

Sony, Marvel, and IMAX.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to IMAX on June 1st! Get your tickets today!
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain, more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming exclusively to movie theaters on June 2, 2023.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at
423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
June 1 at 7:30 PM
June 2 - 4 at 3:45 pm and 6:30 pm
June 5 - 8 at 5:00 pm and 7:45 pm