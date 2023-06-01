Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in IMAX!

× Expand Sony, Marvel, and IMAX. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to IMAX on June 1st! Get your tickets today!

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain, more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming exclusively to movie theaters on June 2, 2023.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

June 1 at 7:30 PM

June 2 - 4 at 3:45 pm and 6:30 pm

June 5 - 8 at 5:00 pm and 7:45 pm