Show Title: “Splash!”

(Reception January 6th--on display through January 31st)

In-Town Gallery welcomes Chattanooga to the new year with a special showing of artwork by the

talented young artists of Splash Youth Arts Workshop. The eight young artists taking part in January’s

show will be: Eva Joubert, Harmony Thomas, Isabella Richter, Isla Bryant, Jada Mitchell, Jarreau Bryant,

Takylia Whathley, and Tionna Sanders. Beginning with a reception Friday, January 6th from 5-8 pm,

“Splash!” will run through January 31st.

Splash, a year-round free arts program, was founded by Charlie Newton and Iantha Newton, two working

artists who are committed to serving some of Tennessee's poorest kids living in underserved high-crime

areas. They and their staff offer these children the chance to learn and create in an atmosphere of support

where instruction in art and mentoring in social skills take place. Splash serves some 150 children

primarily in the age range of 4-15. To find out more about Splash, please visit their website:

splashyouthartsworkshop.org.

Mr. Newton, who grew up in government housing in a low-income neighborhood, has embraced the

opportunity to give back to the community and to provide children with an opportunity that was not

available to him when he was young. “Art lifted me above my environment and afforded me a college

education. Using the vehicle of art, I want to plant seeds of positivity and hope in these children’s lives.”

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue.

We are open 11-5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of

original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery,

works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow

us on Facebook and Instagram!

Would you like to be a member of In-Town Gallery? If you are an experienced artist or work in fine craft

and have a body of gallery quality work, we invite you to apply for membership. You can find the

admission process on our website or better yet, come by In-Town Gallery and talk with the artists. They

will be happy to answer any questions and get you started on the path to membership.