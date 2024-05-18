Spring is in the Air

Our spring concert highlights well known and beloved favorites alongside some pieces that will probably be new to you. Join the Chattanooga Girls Choir for this evening of beauty and peace, and as always, alumnae of the CGC will be invited on stage for the closing number, “Edelweiss.”

The concert will be held at Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga (923 Mississippi Ave) at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors (65+), and children 12 and under are free!

Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
423.822.8441
