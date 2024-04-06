Spring Chicken: Art Market

to

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

The ClearStory Arts: Spring Chicken Art Market is here! Join us on Saturday, April 6 from 11am to 4pm to shop local artists, sip tasty drinks, enjoy a delicious fried wrap from Bad Wraps INC., listen to music, and more.

In addition to the 40+ artists and vendors at the market, we'll have our "GREEN" showcase on full display in the gallery, plus open studios throughout.

Check out our website for the full list of attending artists: https://www.clearstoryarts.com/event-details/spring-chicken-art-market

Info

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Markets, Outdoor
423-228-0215
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Chicken: Art Market - 2024-04-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Chicken: Art Market - 2024-04-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Chicken: Art Market - 2024-04-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Chicken: Art Market - 2024-04-06 11:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours