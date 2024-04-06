× Expand ClearStory Arts Spring Chicken Art Market 2024 (1600 x 900 px) - 1 Spring Chicken: Art Market, on Saturday April 6

The ClearStory Arts: Spring Chicken Art Market is here! Join us on Saturday, April 6 from 11am to 4pm to shop local artists, sip tasty drinks, enjoy a delicious fried wrap from Bad Wraps INC., listen to music, and more.

In addition to the 40+ artists and vendors at the market, we'll have our "GREEN" showcase on full display in the gallery, plus open studios throughout.

Check out our website for the full list of attending artists: https://www.clearstoryarts.com/event-details/spring-chicken-art-market