SPRING BY THE LAKE ACRYLIC PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS

Don’t worry, it will once you are done with this class. Join instructor, Katie Brobst, and paint this spring lake scene using acrylic paints. Step-by-step, we will create this scenic beauty complete with flowers of your choice! You will leave with a painting ready to hang on your walls.

No painting experience necessary. All supplies included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.