SPRING RITUALS: SETTING INTENTIONS - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class, we will discuss how to build meaningful rituals for a healthy home environment. To help put these rituals into practice, students will also be crafting their own invigorating Spring Candles from 100% beeswax and signature scents developed for meditation and intention setting.

About the instructors:

Dr. Chris Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.

Julie Holder-Powell and her husband, Bo own POMKT, a commercial photo studio with a weekend lifestyle shop attached to it. They recently relocated to a vintage auto mechanic shop at 2312 East Main Street. Beyond photography and video work, their offerings range from creative gatherings, experience design, apothecary treasures, wellness based classes and products created to transform your home into an intentional oasis.

Health & Wellness
