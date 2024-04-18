SPRING THINGS! DRAWING & PAINTING - IN-PERSON CLASS

Flowers, butterflies, and all the delights of one of the most beautiful times of the year are some of the subjects in this watercolor and drawing workshop. We will use basic shapes and lines to create bright, colorful abstract or realistic imagery of spring flora and fauna. All art making levels welcome!

Supplies: All materials included in this workshop.

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. She teaches art appreciation at Atlanta Technical College and enjoys creating projects with students at all levels of experience. You can find more information about Christy on her website.