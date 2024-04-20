Springtime In Chattanooga

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

🌷 Dive into the enchanting world of "Springtime in Chattanooga" at Coolidge Park on April 20th from 10am-7pm! 🎨 Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of spring with flower-adorned tables, pastel wonders, and a touch of Parisian elegance. 🍾 Sip on bubbly at the champagne and beer bar near the stage, and let your imagination bloom amidst the picturesque setting. Join us in celebrating the season with art, crafts, and farmers market delights! 🌼

This event is sponsored by:

Renewal by Andersen

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
