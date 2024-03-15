Springtime Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (The Avengers)

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage 7989 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Springtime Movie Night at Chester Frost Park (The Avengers)

Chester Frost Park Buffalo Run Stage

7989 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Join Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye as they assemble to battle an unexpected enemy!

Dress as your favorite Avenger!

Bring Chairs/Blankets, Snacks, & Non-Alcoholic Drinks to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, March 15th

• Showing: The Avengers

• Rated PG-13

• Movie Starts at 8:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Costume Contest

• Free Games

• Food Truck

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking: Parking available near CFP Pavilion (Round Building)

• Screening located at Buffalo Run Stage near CFP Pavilion

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

Film, Kids & Family, This & That
423-710-0274
