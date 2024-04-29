× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/sql-beginner-boot-camp-online-series computer

Live, hands-on boot camp training in an intimate classroom setting.

This 16-hour boot camp will help train students on the following SQL topics:

Data extraction from relational databases

Beginner essential query writing topics

Why do I need SQL training?

Brush up on current or previous SQL skills

Interview prep

Job prep/readiness

Learn what YouTube and Udemy won’t teach you

Increase in salary

Sample curriculum can be found here.

Training Dates

IMPORTANT NOTES: Classes will take place on ALL dates shown below. Onsite Location: Chattahoochee Tech - Marietta Campus. If you choose to attend the training onsite, onsite dates are denoted with (O). If you choose not to attend training onsite, you can still attend virtually. All class times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Monday, April 29th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Tuesday, April 30th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Wednesday, May 1st (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Thursday, May 2nd (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Monday, May 6th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Tuesday, May 7th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Wednesday, May 8th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Thursday, May 9th (O): 7:30pm – 9:30pm

About the instructor:

Whitney Pettis is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! If you are watching later, we'll be sending out a link to the recording after the class concludes. The link to the recording will not expire.

Refund policy for this series: No refunds and/or transfers.