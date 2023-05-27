St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale

to

St Elmo Community St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE) will host the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale on May 27, 2023, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Over 30 homes throughout the neighborhood will hold yard sales featuring a variety of items ranging from furniture, clothing, antiques, home décor, art, jewelry, and more.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale

Where: St. Elmo Neighborhood, all yard sale locations listed here: https://tinyurl.com/25eu2zsx

When: May 27, 2023, 8 AM – 4:00 PM

Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: http://www.st-elmo.org/news-and-events/2023-yard-sale/

Info

St Elmo Community St Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Markets
to
Google Calendar - St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale - 2023-05-27 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale - 2023-05-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale - 2023-05-27 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale - 2023-05-27 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Thursday

May 25, 2023

Friday

May 26, 2023

Saturday

May 27, 2023

Sunday

May 28, 2023

Monday

May 29, 2023

Tuesday

May 30, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours