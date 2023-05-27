St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale

× Expand Created by the Community Association of Historic St. Elmo CAHSE: Memorial Day Yard Sale - FB cover - 1 St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale

The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE) will host the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale on May 27, 2023, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Over 30 homes throughout the neighborhood will hold yard sales featuring a variety of items ranging from furniture, clothing, antiques, home décor, art, jewelry, and more.

Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo

What: St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale

Where: St. Elmo Neighborhood, all yard sale locations listed here: https://tinyurl.com/25eu2zsx

When: May 27, 2023, 8 AM – 4:00 PM

Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com

For more information, visit: http://www.st-elmo.org/news-and-events/2023-yard-sale/