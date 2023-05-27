St. Elmo's Great American Yard Sale

Created by the Community Association of Historic St. Elmo
St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale
The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo (CAHSE) will host the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale on May 27, 2023, from 8 AM – 4 PM. Over 30 homes throughout the neighborhood will hold yard sales featuring a variety of items ranging from furniture, clothing, antiques, home décor, art, jewelry, and more.
Who: The Community Association of Historic St. Elmo
What: St. Elmo’s Annual Great American Yard Sale
Where: St. Elmo Neighborhood, all yard sale locations listed here: https://tinyurl.com/25eu2zsx
When: May 27, 2023, 8 AM – 4:00 PM
Media contact: cahse.board@gmail.com
For more information, visit: http://www.st-elmo.org/news-and-events/2023-yard-sale/