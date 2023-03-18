St. Paddy's Party on the Parkway

× Expand The Honest Pint St Paddy's Party oh the Parkway

The Honest Pint presents: the 9th annual Party on the Parkway at Patten Square!

The event boasts two stages YGTUT & The Plug, The Molly Maguires, Shiggy, Et Cetera, Randy Steele, Red Pawn, Zowie, We Are Us, The Wolfhounds, and Magic Tapestry Bellydance. As always, we'll have drinks, food vendors, and more.

General Admission tickets are $15 pre-sale and $25 day of event at gate.

Service Dogs only allowed inside event.

Profits generated from gate sales are donated to SoundCorps, dedicated to building the local music economy and helping local music industry professionals build their careers right here in Chattanooga.