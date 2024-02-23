× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Atlanta Baroque Orchestra

St. Paul’s Artist Series Concerts continue with a performance by the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra performing a “Grand Tour: Music from London, Venice, Paris and Leipzig,” on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street). Single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

For this St. Paul’s Artist Series concert, members of the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra (ABO) present a chamber ensemble program of music by innovative 17th and 18th century composers from Dario Castello to J.S. Bach. The program features signature works from four cultural centers: Venice, Paris, London, and Leipzig. A mainstay of the metro-Atlanta cultural scene since 1998, the ABO is the longest-running Baroque orchestra in the Southeast, performing music spanning 300 years (ca. 1600 -1800) throughout the region. ABO’s mission is to celebrate the vitality of early music and to engage audiences through the energy of live performance and exquisite artistry. The Orchestra includes professional, historically-informed musicians who collaborate with various arts and cultural institutions across the United States.

Paul Thomas, Director of Music at St. Paul’s, notes, “We are delighted to bring the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra to our Artist Series performing an exciting program of chamber music by leading 17th and 18th century composers. Led by internationally acclaimed violinist Julie Andrijeski, this stellar ensemble of period instrument virtuosos will bring their historically informed musicianship and joyful, spiritual performances to our Chattanooga audience.”