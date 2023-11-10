St. Paul's Artist Series: Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

Music at St. Paul’s announces its 2023-24 Artist Series season presenting five concerts featuring a wide range of music performed by internationally renowned artists. All concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Season subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website. Tickets for each concert will also be sold at the door. For tickets and more information, visit: https: //www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts

This season’s St. Paul’s Artist Series opens on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m., with a concert featuring versatile American soprano Jacquelyn Stucker performing 19th and 20th century vocal works. Her program includes songs by Roger Quilter, Samuel Barber, Charles Ives, and Celius Dougherty, as well as Claude Debussy’s Chansons de Mallarmé and Strauss’s Four Last Songs, in a new transcription by Sven-Ingvart Mikkelsen for organ and violin. Hailed by The Boston Globe as “glowing,” “incandescent,” and “a singing actress to be reckoned with,” Jacquelyn Stucker has performed with the Festival d’ Aix-en-Provence, The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, the BBC Proms and the Atlanta Symphony. Assisting Jacquelyn Stucker will be Paul Thomas, piano and organ, with Mark Reneau, violin.

Paul Thomas, St. Paul’s Music Director comments, “Jacquelyn Stucker and I studied music together at Furman University, and since graduating, she has made an incredible career as performer on the opera and concert stage. I am delighted to bring her artistry to our series. I am particularly excited about the Strauss Four Last Songs that we will perform in a new transcription by Sven-Ingvart Mikkelsen for voice, organ, and violin. The Casavant organ at St. Paul’s is perfectly equipped to sustain Strauss’s long phrases and convey his layers of orchestral tone. Joining us in the last two songs, internationally renowned violinist Mark Reneau will bring this arrangement even closer to the original orchestral sound.”

Paul Thomas adds, On behalf of all of us at St. Paul's, I am thrilled to announce our 2023-24 Artist Series. We hope you will come to experience this glorious music and return for the other concerts in this series, which include renowned vocal and instrumental ensembles and outstanding soloists. We give thanks to God for the gift and delight of music, and for artists whose handiwork can make our spirits sing."