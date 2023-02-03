St. Paul's Artist Series -- James Kealey, organ

× Expand Photo Credit: Gerry Szymanski James Kealey, organist

Music at St. Paul’s continues its 2022-23 Artist Series season with a concert featuring organist James Kealey performing on St. Paul’s Casavant organ. The concert takes place on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

Award-winning organist James Kealey has performed throughout the US, England, and Europe. In 2022, he was the winner of both the First Prize and Audience Prize at the American Guild of Organists’ National Young Artists Competition. A native of Great Britain, he has held positions at notable English Cathedrals, including performances at London’s Westminster Abbey, among others. In the US has been heard in recital at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, as well as for many AGO chapters around the country. In 2021 he was named one of The Diapason’s “20 under 30,” an accolade awarded to the most successful young artists in the field. Currently, James Kealey is a completing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the Eastman School of Music and serves as full time Associate Director of Music/Organist at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, NY.

Paul Thomas, Director of Music at St. Paul’s notes, “We are delighted to welcome outstanding organist James Kealey, our third AGO Young Artist First Prize winner, to our Artist Series. His program, featuring Romantic and post-Romantic works of Whitlock, Delius, Laurin, Still, Vierne, Franck, and more, will explore the full range of our Casavant organ's symphonic capabilities and variety of colors. We know our audience will be enthralled by his virtuosity and musicianship.”