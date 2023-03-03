× Expand St. Paul's Artist Series Seth Parker Woods

Music at St. Paul’s concludes its 2022-23 Artist Series season on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., with a concert featuring cellist, Seth Parker Woods and pianist Andrew Rosenblum performing works by Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Perkinson, Walker, and Mumford. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

Hailed by The Guardian as “a cellist of power and grace” who possesses “mature artistry and willingness to go to the brink,” Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods has established his reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres. Recipient of the 2022 Chamber Music America Michael Jaffee Visionary Ward, he has initiated projects that delve deep into our cultural fabric, reimagining traditional works and commissioning new ones to propel classical music into the future, inspiring The New York Times to write, “Woods is an artist rooted in classical music, but whose cello is a vehicle that takes him, and his concertgoers, on wide-ranging journeys.” For this concert, Seth Parker Woods is joined by Chicago-based pianist and harpsichordist Andrew Rosenblum, an experienced collaborative artist who is equally passionate about exploring great pieces of music from across every period of composition. He is currently on staff at the Chicago Lyric Opera and is a member of the Harpsichord and Piano Faculty of the Heifetz International Music Institute. Their program features works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Robert Schumann, Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, Jeffrey Mumford, and George Walker.

Paul Thomas, Director of Music at St. Paul’s notes, “We are delighted to welcome these two outstanding artists, cellist Seth Parker Woods and pianist Andrew Rosenblum, to conclude our Artist Series at St. Paul’s season. Their program is varied and imaginative highlighting 20th and 21st century works by Black American composers Jeffrey Mumford, George Walker and Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, alongside more Romantic works by Schumann and Rachmaninoff. The acoustics of St. Paul’s nave are particularly friendly and supportive to the cello, and this concert is sure to be a delight to the ear and the mind.”