Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a concert by its Steel Band in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. The repertoire will be a mixed variety of songs written specifically for steel pans along with arrangements of folk music and popular music, including Day-O (Banana Boat Song), Kokomo, Late in the Evening, The Point of Focus, El Montuno, and Hard Times. This free concert is open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423.236.2880
to
Google Calendar - Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-04-17 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-04-17 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2024-04-17 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

Win With The Pulse

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 6, 2024

Thursday

March 7, 2024

Friday

March 8, 2024

Saturday

March 9, 2024

Sunday

March 10, 2024

Monday

March 11, 2024

Tuesday

March 12, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours