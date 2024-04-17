Steel Band Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Steel Band

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a concert by its Steel Band in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. The repertoire will be a mixed variety of songs written specifically for steel pans along with arrangements of folk music and popular music, including Day-O (Banana Boat Song), Kokomo, Late in the Evening, The Point of Focus, El Montuno, and Hard Times. This free concert is open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.