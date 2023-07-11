Steve Earle: Alone Again, Solo & Acoustic

× Expand Mars Michael Steve Earle Fundraiser for Songbirds Foundation

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $100

VIP: $150

We are so happy to have Steve Earle back at Songbirds! Steve will be performing a seated solo acoustic show to raise money for our GUITARS FOR KIDS program. This will be an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime performance. For every ticket sold, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education.

VIP Ticket Perks:

- Meet & Greet before the show

- Preferred Seating (First 3 Rows)

- Signed Poster

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others. 1986 saw the release of his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts...Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) received consecutive GRAMMY® Awards. Restlessly creative across artistic disciplines, Earle has published both a novel and collection of short stories; produced albums for other artists such as Joan Baez and Lucinda Williams, and acted in films, television (including David Simon’s acclaimed The Wire), and on the stage. In 2009, Earle appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote a score that The New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.” Earle wrote music for and appeared in Coal Country, a riveting Public Theater play that dives into the most-deadly mining disaster in U.S. history, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Mr. Earle was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

With support from Willy Tea Taylor!