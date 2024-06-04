Steve Earle + Elsie's Daughter — Dinner and a Show

× Expand John Dooley Steve Earle + a dinner by Elsie's Daughter at Songbirds on 6/4

Join Us for an Unforgettable Fundraiser: Dinner and a Show with Steve Earle at Songbirds in Chattanooga!

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of soul-stirring music, mouthwatering BBQ delights courtesy of Elsie's Daughter, and unforgettable memories at Songbirds! We're thrilled to present an exclusive fundraising dinner-and-a-show event featuring the legendary Steve Earle, renowned for his captivating performances and timeless hits.

Date: Tuesday, June 4th

Doors: 5:30 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated Event (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

Experience the magic of live music as Steve Earle takes the stage, captivating audiences with his iconic blend of Americana, folk, and rock sounds. From heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping anthems, Earle's music transcends genres and speaks to the core of the human experience.

Food:

But that's not all – indulge your taste buds with a delectable BBQ feast crafted by the new and highly acclaimed Chattanooga restaurant, Elsie's Daughter. Take a seat at your table and dig-in, family style, as you enjoy a curated menu of mouthwatering dishes that perfectly complement the evening's entertainment. From smokey meats to savory sides and a decadent dessert, each bite is a culinary delight. Wine included! Vegetarian entree available upon request. Menu below:

Smoked Beef Burnt Ends

12-hour Slow-Roasted Sirloin Flap

Very Southern Cornbread

Buttermilk, bacon drippings, yellow corn meal

Braised Butter Beans

Saucy boi’s. Baked in a house BBQ sauce

Sweet and Spicy Collard Greens

Cooked down in chicken stock, apple cider vinegar, chiles and honey

Shredded Cole Slaw

Just like KFC…

Bread and Butter Pickles

A nice little side of crisp, sweet pickles

House Hot Sauce

Because why not have a Zinger on the table!

Summertime Dessert

Ending the night on a sweet note

Fundraiser:

We are so grateful to have Steve Earle back at Songbirds, performing yet another solo acoustic show to raise money for our GUITARS FOR KIDS program. This will be an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime performance paired with delicious locally catered cuisine. For every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education..

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited—only 75 tabled dinner seats. There will also be 25 show ONLY stools available that DO NOT INCLUDE DINNER. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event.

All dinner-and-a-show ticket holders will also receive a signed poster from Steve Earle.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of Steve Earle or simply seeking a night of exceptional music and food, this exclusive event promises to be a highlight of your year. Gather your friends, family, or that special someone for an evening filled with laughter, good eats, and unforgettable moments.