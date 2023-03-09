How to Stop Overthinking and Worry | Public Talk & Meditation

× Expand KMC GA Facebook-Overthinking & Worry (Facebook Cover) - 1 KMC GA

Do you find it hard to still your mind and just let go? While we all need to think – to reflect, understand, make decisions and so on – sometimes we can end up overthinking. Our thoughts become circular, negative, unclear or stuck. We find it hard to ‘switch off’, which can be exhausting and unproductive.

Buddha’s insight into the nature and function of the mind can really help. Certain meditations in particular can help us to balance our mind, to think more clearly and to feel calm as we navigate our busy, modern world with all its stress and stimulation.

Visiting Teacher, Gen Norden, will explain the essential steps to pacify our restless mind in meditation. We can then use these same skills to prevent our mental chatter consuming our energy and attention in daily life. Let’s learn to take some control over our mind instead of our mind controlling us.

No prior meditation experience or Buddhist background necessary. Everyone is Welcome!