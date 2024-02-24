Stories in Art - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image credit: Creative Commons License, Thai (Artist), 1st half 20th century (Bangkok) pigments on cloth(Southeast Asia )125 x W: 36 in Image credit: Creative Commons License, Thai (Artist), 1st half 20th century (Bangkok) pigments on cloth(Southeast Asia )125 x W: 36 in

Works of art often tell stories. Spend a morning waking up your senses with art and storytelling. Working as a group we will create a visual story circle, in which we will create a large collaborative artwork using collage, drawing and painting. No experience necessary. Ages 16 and up or Age 10 and up if accompanied by an adult.

Supplies: All supplies included. You are welcome to bring cut out images from photographs, print outs, magazines etc. Please dress for mess!

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. You can find more information about Christy on her website. She also has taught meditative forest experiences in collaboration with The Chattery and looks forward to bringing her expertise in art to students of all abilities, ages and backgrounds.