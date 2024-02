× Expand WaterWays streambank repair workshop 24 - 1 Flyer for Streambank Reapir Workshop

Join Waterways for this hands-on workshop to learn how to implement nature based solutions that combat streambank erosion. The event will take place at Walden's Ridge Park at 1001 Reads Lake Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Register on out Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diy-stream-bank-repair-workshop-tickets-547734216787?aff=ebdsoporgprofile