Stress Reduction Strategies for Career Wellbeing - IN-PERSON CLASS

If you’ve been struggling with work-related stress & exhaustion, teetering on the edge of burnout, or dreaming of a more balanced career, then this workshop is for you!

This 90-minute workshop will empower you with practical tools rooted in positive psychology, stress management research, and career coaching exercises. You'll get the kickstart you need to start building your harmonious career, sustainable stress reduction techniques, and lasting self-care habits.

Through a thought-provoking combination of mini-lessons and self-reflection worksheets, you will:

Assess your well-being status: Gain clarity on where you currently stand on the well-being to burnout spectrum and learn valuable insights from the psychology of stress.

Identify your stressors: Conduct a comprehensive audit of the stressors (& rejuvenators!) across all aspects of your career and life, allowing you to pinpoint the factors impacting your well-being positively and negatively.

Cultivate healthy habits: Learn practical micro-stress reduction techniques and develop habits that will empower you to care for your mental and emotional well-being. Drawing from the habit and behavior change psychology research, we'll ensure these tools are sustainable and long-lasting.

Create a step-by-step action plan: Craft a personalized roadmap that will guide you in implementing these changes and habits, leading to reduced stress and increased well-being.

If you’re ready to stop running on fumes and prioritize your well-being, register now for this workshop to start designing the sustainable, harmonious professional and personal life you deserve.

About the teacher:

Lydia Fogo Johnson, M.S., is a dual-certified holistic career coach who helps burned-out professionals design a fulfilling & burnout-free career using positive psychology, mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques and design thinking exercises.

Lydia has years of experience as a coach and a global consultant who helps executives improve their employees’ work lives. She additionally has a master's degree in Industrial-Organizational psychology (essentially, the psychology of humans at work), an Executive Life Coaching Certification, a Designing Your Life Coaching Certification from the thought leaders at Stanford’s Life Design Labs, and a 200-hour Yoga Teacher certification.

Want to learn more about Lydia’s coaching philosophy? Check out her website (ThriveCultureCoaching.com), follow her on Instagram (@thriveculture.coach), or subscribe to her free weekly newsletter, The Psychology of Thriving.