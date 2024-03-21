SUCCULENT BAR: MAKE YOUR OWN SUCCULENT TERRARIUM - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

What to expect?

Choose your container, soil, and 2-3 succulents to plant your own personalized succulent container that will look great at home or in the office.

Next, finish it off with a variety of colored sand, pebbles, or moss.

Receive instructions on how to care for your succulents when you take them home

A fun time with friends!

All supplies included. BYOB.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.

Info

Home & Garden
4235212643
