Sugar Rush at Wanderlinger

Indulge your senses in a whimsical journey of flavors at our exclusive event! Join us for a beer and sugar collaboration with Sugar Rush:

Date: Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Time: 1-3pm

Embark on a flavor-filled adventure as we present four beers uniquely matched with four delightful cotton candy flavors, curated to tantalize your palate. From the crisp and refreshing to the rich and robust, each beer has been carefully selected to complement the sweetness of the cotton candy, creating a symphony of taste sensations.

But that's not all! Immerse yourself in the whimsy of Sugar Rush's cotton candy cart, where additional flavors await to enchant you. Whether you're a beer aficionado or a lover of all things sweet, this event promises an unforgettable afternoon of indulgence and discovery.

Mark your calendars and join us for a truly unique and delicious experience that will leave you craving more!

Family friendly encouraged event! Bring the kids, but please take them home after we sugar them up!!