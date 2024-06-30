× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/summer-floral-design-workshop-in-person-class flower

Come play with peak season local Summer flowers. In this class, we will focus on seasonality. Learn how to create an elegant summer arrangement full of locally grown blooms curated from some of our favorite flower farms. During this workshop you will learn about shape, color, and design while you craft your very own arrangement.

Wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting a little messy. Come ready to have fun learning to design an arrangement that will surely impress your friends and family. All supplies, including vases, will be provided.

About the instructor:

Lizette Marlow is a classically trained Graphic Designer. After having left the design world to raise her children and a bout with breast cancer, she began to make her come back to design through flowers by opening Lizette’s Floral Studio in Apison, TN in 2021. During her off time she loves to garden, cook, and travel. Though having been born in Venezuela from Colombian parents, Lizette has lived in Europe and California. She has been calling Chattanooga home since 2002