× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/summer-flower-crown-workshop-in-person-class girll

Celebrate Summer by learning the basic floral skills used to arrange whimsical floral headpieces that can be used for weddings, special events, or just for fun! You will create your very own beautiful fresh flower crown. An experienced florist will demonstrate and assist you as you create and customize your flower crown that you will be able to ware and take home.

Wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting a little messy. Come ready to have fun learning to design a flower crown that will surely impress your friends and family. All supplies are included. A range of stunning fresh blooms and foliage will be provided.

About the instructor:

Lizette Marlow is a classically trained Graphic Designer. After having left the design world to raise her children and a bout with breast cancer, she began to make her come back to design through flowers by opening Lizette’s Floral Studio in Apison, TN in 2021. During her off time she loves to garden, cook, and travel. Though having been born in Venezuela from Colombian parents, Lizette has lived in Europe and California. She has been calling Chattanooga home since 2002.