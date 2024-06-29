× Expand River City Company Summerween attendees

Patten Square will be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Attendees can dust off their favorite costumes at Downtown Chattanooga’s 3rd annual “Summerween” celebration! Make plans to join us Saturday June 29!

The street will be filled with performers including fire dancers and magicians along with vintage and eclectic vendors! Typical Halloween traditions will be included like trick or treating, but also some new ones with a twist like a Watermelon Carving Contest and Kid/Adult Costume contests.

6:00pm: Event Opens

6:30pm - 7:45pm: Haym on Stage

7:00pm - Watermelon Carving Contest Judging

7:45pm: Kids Costume Contest

8:00pm - 9:30pm: Genki Genki Panic on Stage

9:30pm: Adult Costume Contest

Thank you to event partners and sponsors: Z.C. Patten Fund, River City Company & SoundCorps