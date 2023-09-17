Sunday Brunch with Gabe Newell

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio by Gabe Newell. Spend your Sunday Funday with us!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
