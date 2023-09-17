Sunday Brunch with Gabe Newell

Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio by Gabe Newell. Spend your Sunday Funday with us!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
