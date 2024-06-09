Sunday Brunch with Live Music by Josh Driver and Tim Starnes

Sunday calls for brunch on the patio! Enjoy your favorite southern coastal brunch and lunch classics while enjoying live music. This week we are happy to welcome Josh Driver and Tim Starnes!

Josh Driver and Tim Starnes are a duo with a little history. The first time Josh Driver ever saw live music Tim Starnes was present and as captivating ever. Years later, they would wind up traveling and playing all over the southeast wherever music lovers could be found. Tim has helped transform Josh’s work into song with his incredible instrumental work. He plays lap steel guitar, fiddle, and harmonica. He has had an incredible career with many big names, but when he’s not being called onto a tour bus, he’s golfing and playing music with his buddy Josh Driver. Don’t miss this dynamic duo!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.