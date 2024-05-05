Sunday Brunch and Live Music with Kilough
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us for Sunday Brunch on the patio! Make it a true Sunday Funday with Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and live music from Kilough.
Born in the Midwest and raised in the South, Kilough (Ky-low) is an independent artist and songwriter. Influenced by folk, country, and pop, she draws inspiration from artists like Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan to create an upbeat, refreshing sound of her own.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Info
Concerts & Live Music