Sunday Brunch and Live Music with Kilough

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for Sunday Brunch on the patio! Make it a true Sunday Funday with Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and live music from Kilough.

Born in the Midwest and raised in the South, Kilough (Ky-low) is an independent artist and songwriter. Influenced by folk, country, and pop, she draws inspiration from artists like Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan to create an upbeat, refreshing sound of her own.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

