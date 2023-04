Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio by Teni Rane Butler. Teni Rane is a folk-country singer-songwriter with a vintage vocal edge and a knack for capturing common scenes of everyday life in a way that is at once specific and widely relatable. She isn’t afraid to explore musical territory and synthesizes vocal influences from Patsy Cline and Norah Jones to Stevie Nicks and Lady Gaga.

Join us on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.