Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us on the patio from live music from Jason Lyles! Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
