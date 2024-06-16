Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles

to

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us on the patio from live music from Jason Lyles! Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4235311885
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles - 2024-06-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles - 2024-06-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles - 2024-06-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Evening Music with Jason Lyles - 2024-06-16 17:00:00 ical