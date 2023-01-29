Sunday Showcase

The Performing Arts League (PAL) presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. at UTC Fine Arts Center, Roland Hayes Concert Hall (752 Vine Street, Chattanooga). PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features a cavalcade of young performers from Chattanooga area non-profit performing arts organizations displaying their talents in choral & instrumental music, dance, drama, and musical theater. Tickets are $15. Proceeds fund PAL’s program of grants and scholarships to support youth involvement in the performing arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.palchattanooga.org/sunday-showcase.html.

Greg Miller, PAL President, comments, “We are delighted to present our 2023 SUNDAY SHOWCASE celebrating Chattanooga’s talented young performing artists. The event will be under the direction of Steve Ray, Associate Head, Department of Performing Arts at UTC. Young performers from these organizations will be participating: Barger Academy Movement Makers, Center for Creative Arts Project Motion, Center for Creative Arts Choo Choo Kids, Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Symphony Youth Orchestra, Chattanooga Theatre Centre Youth Theatre, Civic Ballet of Chattanooga, Indian Cultural Dance Troupe. For over 10 years, PAL has supported and encouraged our young people in the development of their talent and creativity as actors, dancers, and musicians. This year’s Sunday Showcase at UTC’s Fine Arts Center provides a well-deserved stage to display their artistry and enthusiasm. We hope everyone will join us in appreciating and applauding these remarkable young performers.”

