Sunday Showcase of Young Talent

The Performing Arts League (PAL) presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m. at UTC Fine Arts Center, Roland Hayes Concert Hall (752 Vine Street, Chattanooga). PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features a cavalcade of young performers from Chattanooga area non-profit performing arts organizations displaying their talents in choral & instrumental music, dance, drama, and musical theater. Tickets are $10; Children under 12 are free. Proceeds fund PAL’s program of grants and scholarships to support youth involvement in the performing arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.palchattanooga.org/events.html.

Karen Wilson, PAL President, comments, “We are delighted to present our annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE celebrating Chattanooga’s talented young performing artists. The event will be under the direction of Steve Ray, Associate Head, Department of Performing Arts at UTC. Young performers from these organizations will be participating: Barger Academy Movement Makers, Center for Creative Arts Choo Choo Kids, Center for Creative Arts Project Motion, Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Youth Symphony, Civic Ballet of Chattanooga. For over 10 years, PAL has supported and encouraged our young people in the development of their talent and creativity as actors, dancers, and musicians. This year’s Sunday Showcase at UTC’s Fine Arts Center provides a well-deserved stage to display their artistry and enthusiasm. We hope everyone will join us in appreciating and applauding these remarkable young performers.”

