Sunday Studio
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
×
Hunter Museum of American Art.
Child crafting at Hunter Museum's Sunday Studio.
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own work inspired by artworks at the Hunter.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family