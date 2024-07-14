Sunday Studio
The Hunter Museum Of American Art
A mother and child making art together
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation
inspired by artworks at the Hunter.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission
to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re
attending with children.
Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family