Sunday Studio: Art Deco Dreams

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation

inspired by artworks in the Hunter’s special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the

David Huchthausen Collection.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission

to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re

attending with children.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of

Glass, Tacoma, WA

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to
