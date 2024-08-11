Sunday Studio: Art Deco Dreams

× Expand The Hunter Museum Of American Art Children with building toys

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation

inspired by artworks in the Hunter’s special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the

David Huchthausen Collection.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission

to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re

attending with children.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of

Glass, Tacoma, WA