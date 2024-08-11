Sunday Studio: Art Deco Dreams
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
The Hunter Museum Of American Art
Children with building toys
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own creation
inspired by artworks in the Hunter’s special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the
David Huchthausen Collection.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission
to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re
attending with children.
Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection organized by Museum of
Glass, Tacoma, WA