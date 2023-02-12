Sunday Studio: Connections

Hunter Museum of American Art
Sunday Studio
Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and make your own
work inspired by art in the Hunter’s special exhibitions Beauford
Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical
Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Regular admission applies; members and
youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with
a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.
Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville
Museum of Art.
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided
by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this
exhibition and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander.
Generous support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The
exhibition is curated by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator
of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.
Local support for both exhibitions is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.